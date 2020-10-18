AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AFLAC by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in AFLAC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 78,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in AFLAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 64,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AFLAC by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 145,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 96,501 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 2,630,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.