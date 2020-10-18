AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,929,000 after purchasing an additional 880,150 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,330,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,627,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

