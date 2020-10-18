Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$107.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion and a PE ratio of 52.28. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$772.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6525408 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total value of C$1,203,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,489,008.52. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total transaction of C$383,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,456,068.20. Insiders sold 26,794 shares of company stock worth $2,889,285 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.