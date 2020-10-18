Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.32 ($90.96).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €64.34 ($75.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.73. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.