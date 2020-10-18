Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKBA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $541.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 164,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

