Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alacer Gold in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Alacer Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,466. Alacer Gold has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

