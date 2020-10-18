Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $78.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

