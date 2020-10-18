Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alcoa by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,378,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

