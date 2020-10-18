Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,826,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $310.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.09.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

