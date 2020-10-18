Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,496 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

