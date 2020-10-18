Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $240,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Alphabet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,567.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,519.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,433.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

