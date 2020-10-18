Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,567.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.