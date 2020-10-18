Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.80.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $2,450,400.00. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $1,964,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,256 shares of company stock valued at $16,711,086. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.