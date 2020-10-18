Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.09.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.