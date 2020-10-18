American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Short Interest Down 38.9% in September

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of American Caresource stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,003. American Caresource has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
American Caresource Company Profile
