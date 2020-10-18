American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Short Interest Down 38.9% in September

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of American Caresource stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,003. American Caresource has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get American Caresource alerts:

American Caresource Company Profile

American CareSource Holdings, Inc provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for American Caresource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Caresource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.