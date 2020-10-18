American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

AEO stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

