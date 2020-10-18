American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.15.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $9,923,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 995,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 439.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 891,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 726,321 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.