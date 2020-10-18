American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.