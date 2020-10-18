American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,238,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $619,647,000 after buying an additional 468,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

