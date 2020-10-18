American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AREC. ValuEngine cut shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Maxim Group cut shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

