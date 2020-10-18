Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.35). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Fondren Management LP lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,816. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

