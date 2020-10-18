Analysts Set Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) PT at $15.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. 232,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $383.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

