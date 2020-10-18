AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Guggenheim currently has $36.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

