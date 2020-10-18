ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSRCF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ANTA Sports Products in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

LSRCF opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.16. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

About ANTA Sports Products

