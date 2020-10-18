Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.73.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.25. Apache had a negative net margin of 154.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

