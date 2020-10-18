Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Short Interest Update

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ APEX opened at $6.62 on Friday. Apex Global Brands has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 59.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

