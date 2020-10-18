apM Coin (APM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.18 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04893316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001875 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

