Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.5% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 159,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 117,182 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 251.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,146,000 after buying an additional 154,121 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 268.4% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.0% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

