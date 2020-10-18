Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.61.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
