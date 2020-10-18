Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.61.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.