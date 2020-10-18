Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple from an average rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

