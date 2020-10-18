Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple from an average rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2,063.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $127,410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit