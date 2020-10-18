Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,063.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

