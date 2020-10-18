Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $140.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,063.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 185.7% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

