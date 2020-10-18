Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $140.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,063.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 185.7% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Green Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit