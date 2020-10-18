Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

