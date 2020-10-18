Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit