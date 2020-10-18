Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Up 25.3% in September

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.03 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

