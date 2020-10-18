ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

ARX stock opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.58.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.70 million. Research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.1594904 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently -12.67%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

