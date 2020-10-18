ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €350.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

