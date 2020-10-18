Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 603,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Astronics by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 522,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 13,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 588,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 480,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Astronics by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $238.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

