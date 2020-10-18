Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Down 26.4% in September

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

