Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in September

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 159.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the second quarter valued at $371,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.