Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atossa Genetics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $2.11 on Friday. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

