Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 823,500 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51. Autoweb has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.
Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Autoweb Company Profile
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
Featured Article: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.