Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 823,500 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51. Autoweb has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Autoweb from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

