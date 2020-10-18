Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) PT Raised to $37.00

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.57.

AVNT stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avient stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

