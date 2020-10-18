Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) PT Raised to $37.00

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.57.

AVNT stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avient stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Analyst Recommendations for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit