Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

