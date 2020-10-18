AZZ Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th.

AZZ has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AZZ has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NYSE AZZ opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AZZ has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.05 million, a PE ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

