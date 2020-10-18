B. Riley Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
MBUU has been the subject of several other reports. B.Riley Securit raised shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.
Shares of MBUU opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.92.
In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Malibu Boats by 122.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
