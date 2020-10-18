B. Riley Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MBUU has been the subject of several other reports. B.Riley Securit raised shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of MBUU opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Malibu Boats by 122.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

