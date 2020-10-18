B. Riley Increases Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $33.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -240.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,380.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after buying an additional 1,088,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 440,229 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $16,377,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $14,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 596,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

