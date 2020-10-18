B. Riley Securities Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities raised American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

