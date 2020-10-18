Baader Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec stock opened at €23.05 ($27.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.85. Evotec has a 1 year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1 year high of €26.77 ($31.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.