Balancer Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.83 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $93.46 million and $27.83 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $13.46 or 0.00117861 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00268007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.01397441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00153622 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

