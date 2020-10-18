BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

BANF stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.